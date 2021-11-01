Letters to the Editor for Nov. 2, 2021: Doctor expresses concern about vaccine mandates

Doctor expresses concern

about vaccine mandates

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am a retired physician, having practiced for more than 30 years. I believe vaccines save lives. I have been involved in clinical research of vaccine development. I took the shot. But I believe that vaccine mandates are foolish.

Vaccination is a medical procedure, and you have a right to receive information about risks and benefits. After that discussion, you have the right to decide. Mandates imply coercion, not free and informed consent. As a physician, I find this abhorrent.

We do not want to play politics with this serious disease, and the history of medicine is full of great advances — and learning from mistakes. The science of COVID is evolving, and there are many unanswered questions, including about vaccination for those who already tested positive for COVID. This is not settled science. It will take time and careful study to learn the real answers here.