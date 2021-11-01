Letters to the Editor for Nov. 2, 2021: Doctor expresses concern about vaccine protesters

Doctor expresses concern
about vaccine protesters
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
No one likes to be told what to do. With four years at West Point followed by 20 years in the regular Army, I became accustomed to taking orders. That doesn’t mean I liked them. Nonetheless, following orders was essential for the successful prosecution of our military missions, whether training for combat, actual engagement with hostile forces or treating casualties.
We didn't always understand the nuances of every order, but we followed them for the common good.
Now we suffer through a deadly pandemic. The greatest minds in public health, medicine and pharmacology have devised brilliant yet sometimes drastic measures to get us safely through this and save lives. The public has been asked to cooperate — wearing masks, keeping social distance, obtaining vaccinations. Yet a large percentage of our American populace resists, and the pandemic continues.
So vaccination mandates are imposed by government institutions and corporations to help conquer the plague. And the news becomes rife with those protesting the mandates, claiming individual civil rights and freedom to choose. Do these protests reflect the rugged individualism that made America great? Or perhaps fear of illnesses and therapies they don’t understand?
Often, it may just be selfishness. For them, it’s high time they think of people other than themselves, to think of the good of society. This is not a Patrick Henry “Give me liberty or give me death!” moment: With this virus, personal liberty can lead to death, of them and many others. We, the vaccinated, are weary of the excuses.
Dr. David Elliott.
Henrico.