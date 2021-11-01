Letters to the Editor for Nov. 2, 2021: Education debate putting new pressure on teachers

Education debate putting

new pressure on teachers

For any suggestion that parents should have the final say on what is taught in public schools, why bother having teachers and principals? Maybe studying both the science and art of teaching should be abolished, too.

Spend a day with a group of youngsters who may come from a variety of homes and backgrounds, as teachers do. More and more good teachers are leaving schools. As a retired teacher, my mother who taught first grade questioned my becoming a teacher. Now I would hope my grandchildren go into other professions. Sad, isn’t it.