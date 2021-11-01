Letters to the Editor for Nov. 2, 2021: Projected monthly energy bill shows cost of projects

Projected monthly energy

bill shows cost of projects

Having read Dominion Energy's multipage Renewable Portfolio Standard filing in a recent edition, I was shocked to see its bill analysis to be in compliance with the Virginia Clean Economy Act that took effect in 2020.

The filing indicates that the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours could be 70% higher by 2035 — an increase of $81.39 (from $116.18 in 2020 to $197.57 in 2035). Such an increase, tied to solar, wind and energy storage projects, would impact a lot of Virginia families.