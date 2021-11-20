Letters to the Editor for Nov. 21, 2021: A parental lesson on teachers in the pandemic

A parental lesson on

teachers in the pandemic

If there is one thing all parents learned while having our students at home during the pandemic, it's the amount of patience, compassion and understanding that teachers show on a daily basis. I would be lying if I said that every day of e-learning in my household was productive and not without challenges — and I only have one school-age child.

I was deeply troubled to read the recent news story about Richmond-area teachers feeling so distraught after returning to school this year. I would ask that all parents, school boards and officials have the same patience, compassion, understanding and flexibility with our teachers as they do with our students. We all experienced the pandemic in different ways, and we owe it to each other to help with the recovery.