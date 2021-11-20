Letters to the Editor for Nov. 21, 2021: A perspective on books, triggers and consistency

A perspective on books,

triggers and consistency

As a college English professor, I encounter an increasing number of students who want to tell me how books I teach might “trigger” them. Colleagues more experienced in such matters have informed me that I need to take these claims seriously — student anxieties stem from mental health issues or previous traumas of which I might be completely unaware.

For this reason, I have watched the recent political debates in Virginia with a careful eye. While skeptical of certain conservative claims about why a child might be traumatized by a text, I know that I would be both careful with and respectful of any student — even a white, male one — who approached me to discuss their triggers.

That said, the accommodation runs many ways. Conservatives cannot dismiss as weaklings or cowards — “snowflakes” — those students with non-conservative reasons for wanting to avoid particular texts. It is a simple matter of consistency and courtesy.

Also important is the realization that such accommodations attach to individuals, not to books themselves.