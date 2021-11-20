Letters to the Editor for Nov. 21, 2021: A perspective on books, triggers and consistency

A perspective on books,
triggers and consistency
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a college English professor, I encounter an increasing number of students who want to tell me how books I teach might “trigger” them. Colleagues more experienced in such matters have informed me that I need to take these claims seriously — student anxieties stem from mental health issues or previous traumas of which I might be completely unaware.
For this reason, I have watched the recent political debates in Virginia with a careful eye. While skeptical of certain conservative claims about why a child might be traumatized by a text, I know that I would be both careful with and respectful of any student — even a white, male one — who approached me to discuss their triggers.
That said, the accommodation runs many ways. Conservatives cannot dismiss as weaklings or cowards — “snowflakes” — those students with non-conservative reasons for wanting to avoid particular texts. It is a simple matter of consistency and courtesy.
Also important is the realization that such accommodations attach to individuals, not to books themselves.
The recent move across the country to ban works from the shelves of school and other public libraries often is little more than bigotry. The decision by the Spotsylvania County School Board, as noted in a recent news story, was accompanied by calls from some board members to burn books in public. This behavior recalls the Nazis and other totalitarian regimes. How could it not?