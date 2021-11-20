Letters to the Editor for Nov. 21, 2021: Remembering a longtime public servant at the SCC

Remembering a longtime

public servant at the SCC

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A reflection on Preston Caperton Shannon, former member and chairman of the State Corporation Commission, who died this month at age 96 and whose death notice was published recently:

Preston was the second-longest-serving commissioner in the SCC’s almost 120-year history. He loved the commission and gave his professional life to it.

More than 50 years ago, Preston and I appeared before the SCC for the first time. He was an experienced lawyer who had just joined the SCC staff as commerce counsel; I was a young lawyer helping my firm’s senior partner, A.C. Epps. A few years later, Preston was appointed as a commissioner by the General Assembly. I practiced before the SCC for some 20 years before joining him as a commissioner, and we served together for several years before his retirement.

Preston was fair from the bench when I was a lawyer and did much to improve the commission. As a colleague, I got to see his love for the commission through decisions large and small, his care for day-to-day operations of the SCC and his concern for its hundreds of employees.

We shall not see his like again.