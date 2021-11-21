Letters to the Editor for Nov. 22, 2021: Gun violence a troubling element of American DNA

Gun violence a troubling element of American DNA

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I agree with Tim Mak’s analysis, in his recent column, that the NRA’s real political sway comes from of its millions of members, and the political movement is in full swing. Gun violence continues to be tolerated because it can be.

America is a warrior nation born of revolution and continues to think many problems can be solved with guns. After the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012, I gave up any hope of reasonable gun control to tamp down gun violence, and the trend is going in the opposite direction. More states have open- or concealed-carry laws, and sometimes even looser policies on permitting, instruction or where guns are restricted. It’s a recipe for continuing devastation.

Gun violence is our second original sin as a nation, demonstrating that we continue to be a “rebel teen” nation on the world stage. The mark of a secure, mature nation is the safety and well-being of its citizens. Therefore, we have a long way to go.

Pat Ranney.