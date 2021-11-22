Letters to the Editor for Nov. 23, 2021: A personal connection to the case for family leave

A personal connection to
the case for family leave
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As we recognize National Family Caregivers Month this November, I’ve been reflecting on my own role as a caretaker for my wife, Tracy, as she battled cancer. Tracy’s aggressive treatment left her unable to work, so I became both caretaker and sole breadwinner for our family (including our young son) with some support from other family caregivers.
While Tracy’s cancer could be treated to prolong her life, we knew she never would be “cured” because of how advanced the cancer was at the time of her diagnosis. So, while I was eligible for unpaid family and medical leave through my employer, I knew I needed to save that leave for the end of Tracy’s life when she and our son would need me most.
Throughout Tracy’s years of treatment, I scrambled every time she was admitted to the hospital and every time she needed surgery. I played a constant juggling act to decide how to use my limited vacation to best support our family.
When Tracy began hospice care, my co-workers donated their paid leave time so that I would not have to go without pay while I cared for my family. But being able to care for your family during a great time of need should not come down to luck. That’s why I’m hopeful that Congress will pass a national paid family and medical leave program this year as part of the Build Back Better Act.
Paid family and medical leave would ensure that all working people are able to take paid time away from work to care for themselves or a loved one. Without paid leave, families are forced to make an impossible choice between getting the care they need and getting a paycheck. It’s time to fix this by passing paid leave. Families can’t wait.
Terrence Walker.
Henrico.