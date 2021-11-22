Letters to the Editor for Nov. 23, 2021: A personal connection to the case for family leave

A personal connection to

the case for family leave

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As we recognize National Family Caregivers Month this November, I’ve been reflecting on my own role as a caretaker for my wife, Tracy, as she battled cancer. Tracy’s aggressive treatment left her unable to work, so I became both caretaker and sole breadwinner for our family (including our young son) with some support from other family caregivers.

While Tracy’s cancer could be treated to prolong her life, we knew she never would be “cured” because of how advanced the cancer was at the time of her diagnosis. So, while I was eligible for unpaid family and medical leave through my employer, I knew I needed to save that leave for the end of Tracy’s life when she and our son would need me most.

Throughout Tracy’s years of treatment, I scrambled every time she was admitted to the hospital and every time she needed surgery. I played a constant juggling act to decide how to use my limited vacation to best support our family.