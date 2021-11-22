Letters to the Editor for Nov. 23, 2021: Education and literacy start in student homes

Education and literacy

start in student homes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have been an educator since the late 1980s, and I have followed the ups and downs of Richmond Public Schools for years. Recent Virginia Growth Assessment test scores showed that the reading proficiency rate for RPS students in grades 3-8 is less than 40%, as noted in a recent news story.

Learning begins in the home and with the family. If parents are not promoting literacy at an early age, if parents and teachers are not in a partnership, the importance of school and education goes by the wayside. Parents need to be "all in" by supporting and being involved with their students' schools. Substandard test scores and literacy are a school problem, but they most definitely are a result of issues in the home.

Changing the school year is not an answer unless RPS adopts a year-round calendar. And of course, the pandemic has not helped the situation. But as I continue to read about proposed solutions for higher test scores and literacy, the root of the issue is the home and the family.

Kelly Gregory.