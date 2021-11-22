Letters to the Editor for Nov. 23, 2021: The printed word, writing and the influence of tech

The printed word, writing

and the influence of tech

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Today’s students spend most of their time looking at computer screens: viewing PowerPoint presentations, watching videos and researching information easily found with a few clicks. Classical literature and poetry seem foreign to them.

A lack of reading has led to a corresponding degradation of writing ability. Most teens and young adults communicate via text messages, and they have a language of their own. Shorthand such as "IMHO" has replaced phrases like “in my humble opinion.” Since cursive writing no longer is taught in schools, many students have difficulty reading it.

I recall my elementary school teacher talking about Johannes Gutenberg’s invention of the printing press in Germany around 1440. For the first time, the world had the capability to mass-produce written works and documents rather than copy them by hand. Suddenly, there was quicker distribution of knowledge that could be widely read.