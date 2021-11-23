 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Nov. 24, 2021: A north-south divide that doesn't serve the city
Letters to the Editor for Nov. 24, 2021: A north-south divide that doesn't serve the city

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In this month's election, I was hoping that the Urban One casino proposal for South Richmond would be approved because the benefits outweighed the negatives. If opposition centered on concerns with gambling, it already has become part of our culture. Consider the Virginia Lottery, its scratch-off games, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium and, more recently, sports betting apps. I was looking forward to the project's entertainment options and green space.

Strong opposition to the casino came from city residents north of the James River. They have seen the growth of Scott's Addition and other areas of revitalization near them, but it seems they could not or did not want to see such progress in South Richmond.

Hilda Perkins.

Midlothian.

