Letters to the Editor for Nov. 24, 2021: Ongoing frustration forged in the fire of partisanship

Ongoing frustration forged
in the fire of partisanship
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent Letter to the Editor, which noted how no Virginia Republicans in Congress voted for the infrastructure bill, reminded me of my utter frustration with and distaste for the two major parties in our country’s political system. It seems these individual public servants often are afraid to vote with their minds and consciences.
It matters not which party has the majority — the minority will do all it can to avoid agreeing with the other.
Mike Green.
Richmond.