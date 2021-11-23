Letters to the Editor for Nov. 24, 2021: Parents can embrace quality time with schools and kids

Parents can embrace quality

time with schools and kids

For me, parents’ energy is best spent being involved in their child's education by getting to know school staff members and faculty, and volunteering in school activities. Not only can this lead parents to quality relationships with the educational professionals who regularly interact with their children — it also can provide parents with deeper insight into the components and processes of classroom instruction.

As for conversation regarding books that are part of school curriculum or available in school libraries, different ideas and points of view presented in books don't have to be threatening. If parents read these books along with their children, they have the opportunity to discuss together the many gleaned ideas, perspectives and values, especially those they may not necessarily agree with — not to mention the benefit of spending this quality time with their children.