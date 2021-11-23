Letters to the Editor for Nov. 24, 2021: The expansive yet intimate legacy of Prine's music

The expansive yet intimate

legacy of Prine's music

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Nicholas Niles’ recent column remembering poet, singer and songwriter John Prine moved me deeply. Prine used stories to express his inspired insights into the human spirit: the joys of love fulfilled, the pain and disappointment of love lost, moments of kindness tempered by acts of selfishness and so much more.

Prine was a survivor, always embracing life and moving forward. In the 1990s, when his doctor told him that throat cancer would keep him from singing, he replied: “Have you ever heard me sing?” With an additional beguiling rasp in his voice, he sang on until he was finally silenced by COVID complications in 2020.

Many of Prine's songs reached us through stories of pain and loss, from the child’s lament in “Sam Stone” about “the hole in daddy’s arm where all the money goes” to the sadness in a father’s voice when telling his son that “Mr. Peabody’s coal train has hauled [Paradise] away.”