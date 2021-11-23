Letters to the Editor for Nov. 24, 2021: Treatment of election offenses is offensive

Treatment of election
offenses is offensive
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In Texas, Crystal Mason used a provisional ballot to vote in the 2016 election while she was on supervised release. Her name didn't appear on the voter roll, and she didn't know if she was eligible or not. She wasn't, and her vote was not counted.
In Nevada, Donald "Kirk" Hartle forged his dead wife's signature to vote twice in the 2020 election.
Mason, a Black woman, was sentenced to five years in prison. Hartle, a white man, was sentenced to one year of probation. "...And justice for all"?
Debra Gardner.
Henrico.