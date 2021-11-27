Letters to the Editor for Nov. 28, 2021: A different perspective from pipeline community

A different perspective

from pipeline community

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Dr. Charles Miller’s recent column promoting Mountain Valley Pipeline’s proposed compressor station in Pittsylvania County offered a clear picture of why the residents of his district recently voted by a 2-to-1 margin to oust him from the Board of Supervisors: He speaks for industry, not for the people it is his duty to represent.

I am one of those people. My home, on land that has been in my husband’s family for almost a century, stands barely half a mile from the site of the proposed compressor station. Emissions from the station would only worsen my husband’s asthma and perpetuate the harmful pattern of putting polluting facilities in communities of color.

It is true that MVP’s outreach to affected communities like ours has been “remarkable,” but not in the way Miller probably meant. The MVP consultant paid one visit to Pittsylvania, and that was without any person-to-person contact. Two years into the permitting process, a majority of residents contacted by the consultant had not even heard about the proposed compressor station.