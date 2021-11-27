Letters to the Editor for Nov. 28, 2021: Larger considerations in Rittenhouse case

Larger considerations

in Rittenhouse case

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Wisconsin, it is not OK for anyone to roam the streets with an AR-style rifle, especially not a 17-year-old who was illegally possessing one.

He put himself in a position of being seen as an aggressor. A teenager whose brain is not yet capable of making decisions that could have life-or-death consequences has no business in such a situation, no matter what he says his intentions were.

Don't lose sight of the fact that two people are dead. Not guilty does not mean innocent.

B.A. Edwards.