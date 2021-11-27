Letters to the Editor for Nov. 28, 2021: Misdirection instead of connectivity from Sears

Misdirection instead of

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent interview on CNN’s "State of the Union," Virginia Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears discussed the recently passed infrastructure bill and broadband internet.

As someone who advocates in Congress for universal broadband access, I was struck most by her claim that rural counties in Southwest Virginia would receive funding “only if [they] have an immigrant population that is absolutely growing and at a certain point, so once again, our folks in the southwest are going to be left out because [they] don't have that there.” This claim is false in every sense of the word.

The reality is Virginia will get $100 million to fund capital projects as the state sees fit, plus additional money from various grants — none of which is tied to a locality’s immigrant population in any way, shape or form.