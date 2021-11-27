Letters to the Editor for Nov. 28, 2021: Misdirection instead of connectivity from Sears

Misdirection instead of
connectivity from Sears
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In a recent interview on CNN’s "State of the Union," Virginia Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears discussed the recently passed infrastructure bill and broadband internet.
As someone who advocates in Congress for universal broadband access, I was struck most by her claim that rural counties in Southwest Virginia would receive funding “only if [they] have an immigrant population that is absolutely growing and at a certain point, so once again, our folks in the southwest are going to be left out because [they] don't have that there.” This claim is false in every sense of the word.
The reality is Virginia will get $100 million to fund capital projects as the state sees fit, plus additional money from various grants — none of which is tied to a locality’s immigrant population in any way, shape or form.
The new bill also allocates $14.2 billion to the Affordable Connectivity program, which will replace and extend the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. That FCC-run program, established by Congress in response to the pandemic, has offered a subsidy to help low-income families afford broadband service. More than 130,000 Virginians already have taken advantage of the subsidy, and with the infrastructure bill passing, hundreds of thousands more will be able to get connected.
If Sears cares about getting broadband to rural Virginians, she shouldn’t mislead the public about legislation supported across the political spectrum. She should work with local officials and get the word out about the benefits of the bill, not scapegoat Virginians and pit rural localities against urban ones.
Jonathan Walter.
Richmond.