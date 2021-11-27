Letters to the Editor for Nov. 28, 2021: Reflecting on Richmond protest and Wisconsin case

Reflecting on Richmond

protest and Wisconsin case

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On Sept. 16, 2017, scant weeks after the "Unite the Right" rally and murder of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, I participated in a peaceful, unarmed and legal counterprotest in Richmond against the New Confederate States of America, a band of armed neo-Confederates defending the "Lost Cause” at the Lee statue on Monument Avenue. The scene cost the city a half-million dollars in security expenses and needless angst.

The unsettling denouement of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Wisconsin leads to some disquieting questions. Had the verdict’s logic been in play in Virginia in 2017, would those neo-Confederates, massively outnumbered by peaceful counterprotesters approaching from either end of Monument Avenue, have felt justified in firing into the crowd instead of scurrying away, as they did that day?

Is there now an untrammeled Second Amendment entitlement to erase with flying lead — or at least the threat of it — the exercise by others of their First Amendment rights to free speech, peaceful assembly and petitioning the government for redress of grievances?

The Rittenhouse verdict leaves one to wonder.