Letters to the Editor for Nov. 29, 2021: Seasoned reflections on the changing seasons

Seasoned reflections on the changing seasons

Being an octogenarian, I see things more comprehensively than ever as I enter the twilight of my life. What a way to begin both the literal and figurative fall and winter seasons of my life: Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and the like.

Hopefully, there will be a renaissance of inspirational and uplifting events that demonstrate “fighting the good fight,” which so many have been striving for. For some, cruelty, malice and bullying are considered strengths or even standards. But I see this forthcoming season of renewal as an opportunity for us collectively to get things right among ourselves. Most of the issues dividing us today are not just left versus right or liberal versus conservative — they are about what is best for all of us.