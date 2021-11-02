Letters to the Editor for Nov. 3, 2021: As candidate in '69, Holton put a good 'foot' forward

As candidate in '69, Holton

put a good 'foot' forward

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read about the passing of former Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton with much sadness, but the mention of his mischievous nature sparked a memory.

I was just starting as an advertising copywriter at Brand Edmonds in Salem. The social highlight of the year was a bacchanalian bash hosted by the agency's president, Cecil Edmonds, at his mountain cabin on Memorial Day weekend. These parties were fueled by countless kegs of beer and, it being 1969, some semi-discrete joint-smoking by the junior staff.

A signature ritual as the afternoon wore on was for the uninhibited and/or inebriated to launch themselves into the swiftly moving creek that bordered the property, culminating in a plunge through a narrow culvert under the driveway. (As you might imagine, many also took the ride involuntarily.)