Letters to the Editor for Nov. 3, 2021: As candidate in '69, Holton put a good 'foot' forward

As candidate in '69, Holton
put a good 'foot' forward
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read about the passing of former Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton with much sadness, but the mention of his mischievous nature sparked a memory.
I was just starting as an advertising copywriter at Brand Edmonds in Salem. The social highlight of the year was a bacchanalian bash hosted by the agency's president, Cecil Edmonds, at his mountain cabin on Memorial Day weekend. These parties were fueled by countless kegs of beer and, it being 1969, some semi-discrete joint-smoking by the junior staff.
A signature ritual as the afternoon wore on was for the uninhibited and/or inebriated to launch themselves into the swiftly moving creek that bordered the property, culminating in a plunge through a narrow culvert under the driveway. (As you might imagine, many also took the ride involuntarily.)
As I arrived at the gathering, I noticed a nice-looking guy, dressed casually in Bermuda shorts and a sports shirt. He was holding the inevitable red plastic beer cup and chatting amiably with a group around him. But what set off double takes and stifled guffaws was his choice of footwear: There was the brown leather penny loafer — no surprise there — paired with a huge, bloody and bruised rubber foot.
As far as I could tell, no one who greeted the man campaigning for governor that afternoon overtly acknowledged the joke — least of all him. He was just enjoying a beautiful day in the Blue Ridge Mountains and letting us all know: This guy is just a little bit different.
I left the party before the culvert-diving got started in earnest, so I can't report on whether the candidate went in the creek.
Allen Wimett.
Varina.