Letters to the Editor for Nov. 3, 2021: Column negates valid concerns on race theory

Column negates valid

concerns on race theory

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In his recent column "The right's goal: Make history white again," Michael Paul Williams argues that those who oppose critical race theory seek to prevent the teaching of accurate history in our schools. That is a facile smear designed to distract from the real issue.

There is absolutely no conflict between acknowledging the worst racial and social abuses in our nation’s past and prohibiting the teaching of the most recent effort at grotesque racism.

CRT is founded on the premise that power structures originate from and are perpetuated by racial differences. It judges by the color of the skin rather than the content of the character. That is the very definition of racism. CRT constructs are being used in schools even though they are not labeled as such.

By all means, teach the horrors of slavery, Jim Crow, the Trail of Tears, Japanese internment and other awful truths about our history. Those who oppose CRT merely oppose collecting us into some false, immutable victim-and-oppressor relationship that poisons the minds and character of our children.

Bob Gorrell.