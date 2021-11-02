Letters to the Editor for Nov. 3, 2021: With redistricting lessons fresh, let's restart now

With redistricting lessons

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Even though the redistricting process in Virginia has played out pretty much as predicted by some (most vocally by Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria), I must say I do not regret my vote for the constitutional amendment that defined the undertaking. We as a public gained greatly by the Virginia Redistricting Commission's efforts of the past few months because we were able to see the process unfold on an open stage.

We now can perceive why the amendment was devised as it was, designed to fail and understand why legislators should be kept as far as possible from the discussion concerning their districts. Efforts should begin to work out an amendment that puts in place a sane redistricting process.

A starting point could be one of the amendments inspired by the committee chaired by Wyatt Durrette and the efforts of OneVirginia (e.g. 2019 Senate Joint Resolution 274) or something more exotic (e.g. 2020 House Joint Resolution 143 from Levine). Regardless of the starting point, I hope the work will be informed by the words of those currently on the commission: Now is the time for them to write about their experiences and how they feel the process could be improved.