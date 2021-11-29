Letters to the Editor for Nov. 30, 2021: For de-escalating scene, city police seemed to try

For de-escalating scene,

city police seemed to try

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent news story on Khalah Sabbakhan's encounter with Richmond police, Eli Coston, a co-chair of the city's Civilian Review Board task force, said he could "envision a scenario where those officers would have de-escalated the situation and no one would have been hurt or charged."

From accounts in the article, it seems the officers attempted to de-escalate the situation. They explained they were arresting the woman on the bench on a prior trespassing charge, they asked Sabbakhan several times to stand back as she filmed the encounter, and they asked Sabbakhan to stop repeatedly asking the woman on the bench to leave with her.

What else would Coston have advised the officers to do?

Linda Kijek.