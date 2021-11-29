 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Nov. 30, 2021: Maybe the law served no one in Wisc. case
Letters to the Editor for Nov. 30, 2021: Maybe the law served no one in Wisc. case

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Wisconsin: Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber, Gaige Grosskreutz and Rittenhouse himself all were victims of irresponsible gun legislation.

Rittenhouse survived to provide emotional and compelling testimony regarding the threat perceived to his life. Rosenbaum and Huber likely felt their own lives to be in grave danger, but they did not live to describe their fears for the jury.

When an open-carry gun law meets a self-protection defense, the AR-style rifle beats the skateboard. Every time.

Jane Martin.

Richmond.

