Letters to the Editor for Nov. 30, 2021: Ongoing exclusion marks redistricting panel failure

Ongoing exclusion marks

redistricting panel failure

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A year after voters approved the Virginia Redistricting Commission, citizens who robustly participated in the process are suffering a severe case of exclusion deja vu.

The new process was intended to be inclusive, but commissioners failed to reach any compromise or complete their work. As a consequence, thousands of comments, and hundreds of community members' testimonies and proposed maps may be rendered moot.

The process now is in the hands of the Virginia Supreme Court for final consideration. It should make public hearing opportunities available, and citizens who previously submitted public testimony or comment to the commission should resubmit it to the court so their voices are heard.

Redistricting delays also impact local governments. For example, in the city of Fredericksburg, new ward boundaries have not been drawn and will be finalized before the end of the year — but after the November election in which City Council members were chosen. Voters were left confused, disempowered and justified in their hesitancy to vote at all, if they did not know who their legislators might be.