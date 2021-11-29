Letters to the Editor for Nov. 30, 2021: Something bad in the air for pipeline component

Something bad in the air

for pipeline component

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding Dr. Charles Miller's recent column supporting the Mountain Valley Pipeline's proposed Lambert Compressor Station, the project impacts all Virginians.

Miller says there has been a public health assessment of the compressor station, with no risks identified. The consultant report was paid for by MVP and was based on air modeling, and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality continues to recommend permits to pollute without really assessing the health impacts on people in the vicinity of the facility. The station would emit pollutants in intense and episodic events known as blowdowns that pose the most harm to people nearby.

Toxic and dangerous air pollution emitted from the compressor station would not be confined to the Banister District that Miller represents, nor would the upstream and downstream water degradation. Also, the climate impacts of mining the pipeline's gas, transporting it and burning it are not just harming the people of Chatham — they harm all of life.

In the interests of justice and public health, the air permit for the Lambert Compressor Station should be denied.