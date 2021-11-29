Letters to the Editor for Nov. 30, 2021: Supporting a form of continuing education

Supporting a form of

continuing education

Regarding Marsha Mercer's recent column, I second her suggestion that a gift of a newspaper subscription or two (one national and one local) will "make you smarter."

The commonwealth has an interest in an informed citizenry and spends heavily on education. Perhaps the budget could support "continuing education" for residents through a partial state tax credit or deduction for subscribing to a Virginia-based print or digital news product.