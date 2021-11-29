 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor for Nov. 30, 2021: Supporting a form of continuing education
0 Comments

Letters to the Editor for Nov. 30, 2021: Supporting a form of continuing education

  • 0

Supporting a form of

continuing education

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding Marsha Mercer's recent column, I second her suggestion that a gift of a newspaper subscription or two (one national and one local) will "make you smarter."

The commonwealth has an interest in an informed citizenry and spends heavily on education. Perhaps the budget could support "continuing education" for residents through a partial state tax credit or deduction for subscribing to a Virginia-based print or digital news product.

Why not explore strengthening our democracy?

R. Dwight Payne.

North Chesterfield.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News