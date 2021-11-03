Letters to the Editor for Nov. 4, 2021: Capturing Va.'s important history along an avenue

Capturing Va.'s important

history along an avenue

Virginia's history, from the landing of English settlers and the founding of Jamestown to the bloodshed of the Civil War and beyond, is America's story. I drove along Monument Avenue during a recent family trip to Richmond. The graffiti on the bases of the former statues needs to be cleaned, and the fences around them need to be removed. Richmond owes it to Virginia to do that, and it needs to formulate plans for new statues on a historic boulevard to celebrate our state's contribution to our country.