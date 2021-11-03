Letters to the Editor for Nov. 4, 2021: Impact on military among reasons to back ALS bill

Impact on military among

reasons to back ALS bill

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Lou Gehrig's disease is front and center a veterans issue: We are twice as likely to develop amyotrophic lateral sclerosis as nonvets. Since 9/11, three times as many veterans have been lost to ALS as troops killed in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan combined.

And yet there’s shockingly low awareness of the disease among the veteran community. If ALS-stricken vets didn't die so quickly, it would be much more noticeable — for example, if veteran ALS patients lived 10 years after diagnosis instead of just two to five, there would be about 58,000 patients nationwide, a much more visible population.

When testifying before Congress in 2007, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas “Mik” Mikolajcik noted that “if these soldiers were dying in the field, rather than quietly at home, we would leave no stone unturned." General Mik died from ALS three years later.