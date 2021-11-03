 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Nov. 4, 2021: Parents played key roles on notable school issues
Letters to the Editor for Nov. 4, 2021: Parents played key roles on notable school issues

Parents played key roles

on notable school issues

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding renewed attention to parents' role in public education and the novel "Beloved," I can’t imagine why a teacher or school wouldn’t want to give students and parents a heads-up regarding a book with violent assault, and to offer an alternative title.

I'll add that it has been parents who challenged ability-grouping exercises in classrooms that isolated Black children. And it was parents who pushed for filters on middle school laptop computers in Henrico County.

Parents aren't house elves, there to do the bidding of a school system. These examples highlight the importance of their involvement.

Alex Tate.

Richmond.

