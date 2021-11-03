Letters to the Editor for Nov. 4, 2021: Political signs could have impressive second lives

Political signs could have

impressive second lives

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

"Sign, sign, everywhere a sign" — so goes the 1971 hit song by the Five Man Electrical Band, and in this recent election cycle, political signs were everywhere. But what happens now that Election Day has passed? How many 4-by-8 foot signs will be carted to a landfill? What happens to stacks of yard signs?

These signs can be reused creatively. The vinyl slip-on signs can be turned inside-out and used for yard sales, birthday events, etc. The yard-size corrugated plastic signs (Coroplast) can be used to create bluebird houses or feral-cat shelters.

Large corrugated plastic signs are harder to handle, but perhaps local maker groups could gather them for altruistic purposes such as temporary shelters for someone experiencing homelessness. They can be as simple as boxes held together with zip ties or as elaborate as geodesic domes.

A quick search on Pinterest displays a number of creative uses for Coroplast, including shelters, boxes, tables, Christmas decorations and even boats. Richmonders, we are creative and crafty, so let’s put these discards to good use.

Deb Giffin.