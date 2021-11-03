Letters to the Editor for Nov. 4, 2021: Vetoes of 'Beloved' bills were wins for education

Vetoes of 'Beloved' bills

were wins for education

When then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe vetoed, in 2016 and 2017, two so-called "Beloved" bills linked to the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, he acted to protect the integrity of public school curricula and intellectual freedom. How one high school student's adverse reaction to a piece of literature morphed into an all-out assault on the schools' right to choose a course of study is a tale of distortion, exaggeration and misrepresentation.