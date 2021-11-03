Letters to the Editor for Nov. 4, 2021: Vetoes of 'Beloved' bills were wins for education

Vetoes of 'Beloved' bills
were wins for education
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe vetoed, in 2016 and 2017, two so-called "Beloved" bills linked to the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, he acted to protect the integrity of public school curricula and intellectual freedom. How one high school student's adverse reaction to a piece of literature morphed into an all-out assault on the schools' right to choose a course of study is a tale of distortion, exaggeration and misrepresentation.
Good sense prevailed with these vetoes, and McAuliffe's actions helped preserve Virginia students' right to read.
Leila Christenbury.
Former President, National
Council of Teachers of English.
Richmond.