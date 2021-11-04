Letters to the Editor for Nov. 5, 2021: Higher federal tobacco tax would be costly in Virginia

Higher federal tobacco tax
would be costly in Virginia
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Congress is considering raising the federal excise tax for tobacco products. The proposal would double the federal cigarette tax from $1.01 per pack to $2.02 per pack and increase levies on other tobacco products by up to 3,000%.
Virginia’s federal lawmakers should do the right thing for the commonwealth and oppose this measure. Everyday Americans are struggling with the highest cost of living in more than a decade. A tobacco tax increase will only make it worse for Virginia taxpayers, adult smokers and small businesses. I own and operate Tobacco Hut, with locations in Chester and Colonial Heights.
The tax on tobacco products is highly regressive, and the economy can’t recover with taxes targeted at working families that are facing financial hardships. Any tax imposed at the cash register takes money out of their budgets.
In Richmond, the tobacco industry employs thousands of people in good-paying jobs that may be threatened by this tax. These are our friends, neighbors and customers. These union jobs provide more than just a good wage and generous health and retirement benefits. Through apprenticeships and education programs, they create a pipeline of skilled labor in our community, which is particularly important now when skilled labor is so hard to find.
This tax also is onerous for small businesses. A recent study by Chmura Economics & Analytics, a Richmond-based firm specialized in analyzing the labor market, says the tax proposal would cost Virginia about $77 million per year and result in nearly 400 lost jobs.
This has been a tough time for small businesses across Virginia. This proposal will hurt convenience retailers that depend on tobacco sales for more than 30% of their inside sales. Virginia's federal lawmakers should protect small businesses and do everything possible to remove this massive tax increase from consideration.
George Bragg.
Navarre, Florida.