Letters to the Editor for Nov. 5, 2021: Higher federal tobacco tax would be costly in Virginia

Higher federal tobacco tax

would be costly in Virginia

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Congress is considering raising the federal excise tax for tobacco products. The proposal would double the federal cigarette tax from $1.01 per pack to $2.02 per pack and increase levies on other tobacco products by up to 3,000%.

Virginia’s federal lawmakers should do the right thing for the commonwealth and oppose this measure. Everyday Americans are struggling with the highest cost of living in more than a decade. A tobacco tax increase will only make it worse for Virginia taxpayers, adult smokers and small businesses. I own and operate Tobacco Hut, with locations in Chester and Colonial Heights.

The tax on tobacco products is highly regressive, and the economy can’t recover with taxes targeted at working families that are facing financial hardships. Any tax imposed at the cash register takes money out of their budgets.