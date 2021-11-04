Letters to the Editor for Nov. 5, 2021: Justice40 merits support for environmental equity

Justice40 merits support

Low-income populations and communities of color are less responsible for the climate crisis yet bear disproportionate impacts. Years of systemic discrimination, often at the hands of government agencies, play a huge role in why these communities breathe dirtier air, drink dirtier water and lack access to the green spaces that wealthy, white communities take for granted.

As Congress works to craft a response, it must not ignore these front-line communities. In Virginia, this means lifting up the people who deal with the impacts of climate change every day, who grapple with higher rates of asthma and respiratory illness, and who don’t have safe and accessible places for their children to play.

Through President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, the Justice40 initiative calls for 40% of the climate and clean energy investments made under his administration to be directed to disadvantaged communities. This also means good-paying jobs in communities that need them most and a step toward economic and racial equity that we need in Virginia and across the nation.

Congress has a moral obligation to act.