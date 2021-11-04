Letters to the Editor for Nov. 5, 2021: Long-term conservation mindset needed on solar

Long-term conservation

mindset needed on solar

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent Letter to the Editor made excellent points about slowing the pace, and engaging in more long-term planning, of industrial solar installations. Such large projects should be considered in the context of ConserveVirginia, a state Department of Conservation and Recreation project to identify and protect the “highest conservation value lands.”

Destroying carbon sinks such as woods, wetlands and unplowed pastures to erect huge solar facilities is counterproductive, especially when old landfills and other already harmed sites are available. In rural Southside Virginia, nonlocal developers are planning huge solar installations — many that jeopardize wildlife habitat, important watersheds, high-value forests and other priorities in ConserveVirginia maps.

Large landowners may be excited about money, but the subject of massive solar projects — and their potential harm — is complicated and lacking in answers.