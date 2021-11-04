Letters to the Editor for Nov. 5, 2021: Long-term conservation mindset needed on solar

Long-term conservation
mindset needed on solar
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent Letter to the Editor made excellent points about slowing the pace, and engaging in more long-term planning, of industrial solar installations. Such large projects should be considered in the context of ConserveVirginia, a state Department of Conservation and Recreation project to identify and protect the “highest conservation value lands.”
Destroying carbon sinks such as woods, wetlands and unplowed pastures to erect huge solar facilities is counterproductive, especially when old landfills and other already harmed sites are available. In rural Southside Virginia, nonlocal developers are planning huge solar installations — many that jeopardize wildlife habitat, important watersheds, high-value forests and other priorities in ConserveVirginia maps.
Large landowners may be excited about money, but the subject of massive solar projects — and their potential harm — is complicated and lacking in answers.
With rapid technological advances, could smaller facilities, with lower negative impact, be likely in the near future? When a solar project ends after 25 or more years, will future taxpayers be burdened with decommissioning expenses? Will required surety bonds suffice for cleanup and restoration? Will the land recover for any other purpose?
Well-planned solar projects can address some environmental problems, but gigantic industrial installations in inappropriate locations do grave harm. Rural local governments often do not have adequate resources for well-informed decisions, and immediate money may be the motivation. Shouldn’t there be greater oversight at the state level?
Janet F. Early.
Charlotte Court House.