Letters to the Editor for Nov. 6, 2021: A highly livable city isn't tied to singular projects

A highly livable city isn’t tied to singular projects

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and City Council, are you finally ready to listen?

Stop looking for singular projects (and, by extension, developers) to grow Richmond’s economic footprint. That’s simply not how it’s done.

What we need to create durable, sustainable revenue that can support all the city’s functions is a highly livable city. This isn’t something created by plunking down a casino or allowing a singular developer to drain the city’s coffers on an ill-conceived downtown development.

It entails the hard work of making a city a great place to be — crosswalks that protect pedestrians and thereby ensure safe mobility for everyone; bike lanes that make good on the promise of freedom of movement and end car reliance; parks that provide safe public spaces for all residents and quick access to nature.

While the items seem minor, they are not. Done right, they have the power to transform a city and pull in economic development at every level. Small businesses will benefit, and larger ones looking to keep talent happy will be drawn in as well.