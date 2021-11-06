Letters to the Editor for Nov. 7, 2021: Chesterfield school system can study its own history

Chesterfield school system

can study its own history

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent news story and a Michael Paul Williams column noted how the all-white Chesterfield County School Board, in a majority-minority school system, is prohibiting employee professional development courses that address structural racism. I recommend some professional development for our board.

Read about Chesterfield's Nellie McLeod, a Black resident who took the school system to federal court after it refused to enroll her children in the new, all-white Ettrick Elementary School in 1961. Years after the Supreme Court's Brown v. Board of Education ruling in 1954, Chesterfield still upheld segregated schools. That's the definition of institutional racism, the thing CCPS now refuses to allow in professional development.

Ignoring your own history is bad for the health of any institution, and it will not make the consequences of segregation and decades of Lost Cause-friendly textbooks go away. As a history teacher and CCPS parent, I ask the board to set an example for our students: Educate yourself, honestly grapple with our county's past and seek to understand, not dismiss, the concerns of your own constituency.