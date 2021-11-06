Letters to the Editor for Nov. 7, 2021: Commonsense issues may be key for Youngkin, GOP

Commonsense issues may

be key for Youngkin, GOP

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In the recent election, Virginia voters told America “we are not California” as Republicans swept the top three statewide offices and gained control of the House of Delegates. But it wasn’t long ago that Virginia voters put the brakes on the Trump train, not to mention every GOP presidential hopeful in the state since 2008.

The commonwealth, adjusting to new demographics and a population surge in the north, has moved to the left over the past decade-plus. But what won the gubernatorial race was Glenn Youngkin's focus on parent-influenced education, jobs and cutting taxes during a period of high inflation.

Youngkin’s campaign promises, if kept, could lead to Republican gains in years to come. Virginia Republicans, after a decade out of statewide office, can redeem themselves with the electorate if they focus on commonsense issues, like eliminating regressive taxes on fuel and groceries.

But if they revert to radical ideas like transvaginal ultrasounds before an abortion or eliminating Medicaid for poorer Virginians, rest assured: Voters will not forget.

Nicholas Parisi.