Letters to the Editor for Nov. 7, 2021: Compromise, not mandate, is the important message

Compromise, not mandate,
is the important message
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
To Glenn Youngkin, I say this: I’m an independent who voted for you to be governor. Now that you and your Republican Party have expanded your power, I hope you remember what happened when Democrats took control in Virginia.
Virginians want to see better government. And if you agree, you should start your transition by reaching out to Democrats to find compromise. There is no mandate with 51% of the vote.
Charles J. Trachta Jr.
Henrico.