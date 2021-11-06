Letters to the Editor for Nov. 7, 2021: The role of party vision and broad assumptions

The role of party vision

and broad assumptions

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Virginia election results were not really a big surprise. Republicans ran on a "critical race theory" boogeyman on education, but Democrats never articulated a vision of what they wanted or where they wanted to go. (I had hoped they would push for civics.) Democrats just can't seem to learn to not leave it to Republicans to set the debate.

So we soon will have a white male governor, a Black female lieutenant governor and a Latino male attorney general — all of them Republican. We can drop the caricature of Republicans being the party of only angry old white men. The new statewide winners look like my co-workers.

It's way past time to let go of the notion that religion, ethnicity or sexual orientation automatically determine party affiliation. Everybody votes in their own self-interest, and both parties could do a much better job of listening to their constituents.

Anthony Gresham.