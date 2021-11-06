Letters to the Editor for Nov. 7, 2021: Youngkin's distance from Trump is a key challenge

Youngkin's distance from
Trump is a key challenge
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Congratulations to Glenn Youngkin. Many have hope that as he leads Virginia, he will represent a more sane and serious Republican Party.
When he assumes the governorship, he faces an immediate challenge. Will he stand up to Donald Trump and confirm that the 2020 presidential election was free and fair? Or will he endorse, either openly or through winks and nods, the fabrication that some shadowy national conspiracy, undetectable by any court or auditor, has subverted our electoral system — the same system that elected Youngkin and those who preceded him?
Will Youngkin launch his administration in the bright light of truth or in the shadow of a nationwide sham? That decision will determine his future, and ours.
Jack Greer.
Shenandoah.