Letters to the Editor for Nov. 8, 2021: Celebrating the bravery and sacrifice of our troops

Celebrating the bravery

and sacrifice of our troops

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

People often confuse Memorial Day in May, which honors those who have died while in military service, and Veterans Day on Nov. 11. On Thursday this week, we celebrate the service of all veterans.

As a 30-year Navy veteran, with 15 of them spent overseas, I have seen the highs and lows of military service, from the malaise of a Vietnam-era conscripted force to the capability of today’s all-volunteer force.

While we can debate how wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan were managed, one thing remains clear: In the face of adversity, the bravery and sacrifice of our American troops remind us of who we are as a nation. Regardless of anyone’s thoughts on politics or war, those who have worn this nation’s uniform deserve heartfelt appreciation and gratitude.

On Veterans Day this Thursday, please thank veterans for their service — and don’t ever take it for granted.

James R. Poplar III.