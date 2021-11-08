Letters to the Editor for Nov. 9, 2021: Earning a vote, instead of taking it for granted

Earning a vote, instead

of taking it for granted

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As someone who has been accused, in recent weeks, of cutting off my nose to spite my face for being a Democrat who voted Republican this month for the first time, my answer to Democratic officeholders and candidates is simple: You didn’t earn my vote.

During the primary season, two qualified Black women entered the Democratic gubernatorial race; one of them, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, was pushed aside by the party for being unready, despite having more experience in state government than her opponent combined.

Feelings of bitterness set the tone for me during the election season, in a country that has never elected a Black female governor.

I voted my conscience and have no regrets. At a time when we’re so intent on judging others for their choices and beliefs, perhaps genuine understanding and a little more listening could have the power to change things.

Wade Waldrop.