Letters to the Editor for Nov. 9, 2021: Party discipline plays key role in election results

Party discipline plays key

role in election results

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent Virginia election highlighted the Republican Party’s best electoral virtue: discipline. Republicans won even though supporters of former President Donald Trump violently invaded the U.S. Capitol this year. They won even though supporters have sought to deny medical science in the face of 750,000 COVID-19 deaths in the country. Party discipline held together GOP supporters in a unified vision.

Meanwhile, Democrats chose to invite multiple opinions while debating the most significant potential legislation in memory. It would rebuild infrastructure across the nation, promote health needs and protect our environment. The message has failed because the party chose to entertain many virtuous views over a unified vision.

I say this as a Democrat, and mitigating climate change is my most important issue.

Stuart Price.