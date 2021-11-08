Letters to the Editor for Nov. 9, 2021: Seeking fervor and faith for helping lives in need

Seeking fervor and faith

for helping lives in need

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am baffled by the silence from evangelical Christians on the infrastructure bills that have been debated in the U.S. House and Senate. These bills transcend party politics because they could substantially improve the quality of life of the poorest Americans to the middle class.

There are few notable exceptions (like the Rev. William Barber), but America’s pulpits largely lack sufficient outrage and passion over delayed legislation that supports children and families with more paid maternity leave, child care and universal pre-K, plus provisions to help our older Americans. Politicians who publicly espouse Christian beliefs feel no pressure from the church establishment.

Jesus said, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me. The establishment, in its current path, no longer reflects the light of Jesus to a dark world.

D.F. Hamilton.