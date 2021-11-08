Letters to the Editor for Nov. 9, 2021: Va. climate policy still must focus on healthier future

Va. climate policy still must

focus on healthier future

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia’s coastal communities are heavily impacted by sea level rise, with major consequences for infrastructure, public health and safety, and the economy. Rising temperatures have wreaked havoc on agricultural harvests and are a major health concern for elderly and vulnerable populations. Without strong mitigation and adaptation policy now, these negative impacts will only continue to grow.

Gov. Ralph Northam set Virginia on the path toward a healthier future. From joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, to investing in clean energy jobs that will grow Virginia’s economy, to policies promoting climate justice, Northam gave me hope that Virginia's leadership recognized the threat of climate change and was determined to do something about it.

Now, Glenn Youngkin has the opportunity to put aside divisive rhetoric and consider what is best for all Virginians. Strong policy can help protect communities from climate impact and support economic growth. However, if he chooses to cater to the minority of people who ignore scientific fact in favor of embracing an easy lie, we will not be silent.

Brooke Crouch.