Letters to the Editor for Oct. 1, 2021: Air Force superintendent a model for local youths

Air Force superintendent

a model for local youths

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On Sept. 13, Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Richmond and to students from the new Kiwanis-funded Distance Learning Laboratory in one of our partner schools: the general’s alma mater, John B. Cary Elementary School.

Clark spoke of how his hard work and dedication to academic and athletic achievement led him to become a three-star general and the first African American superintendent of the academy. He gave us a full day of his time, so we arranged for him to speak to students at another alma mater — Huguenot High School — and to students at Franklin Military Academy. He also met with local Air Force veterans and the board of the Virginia War Memorial Foundation.

Clark served as an excellent example to the students of what their lives could become if they take academics seriously and establish ambitious goals. He shared stories that illustrated how important it is to never give up — even when people disparage them — and how important it is to work in a team, like geese flying in a V formation.