Letters to the Editor for Oct. 1, 2021: An outstretched arm is needed beyond a photo

An outstretched arm is

needed beyond a photo

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I saw the recent front-page photo of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney extending his hand to the new Emancipation and Freedom Monument on Brown's Island, and I wish he had the same enthusiasm for extending a helping hand to homeless and other vulnerable people in the city.

It's about to get really cold soon at night, and again the mayor and City Council are giving a halfhearted effort to provide effective aid to the mostly middle-age and older, mostly African African humans who will be harmed by Stoney's late-in-the-game plan to dump them into a emergency inclement-weather shelter in Shockoe Valley — with half the number of beds as before.

A plan being formulated at the last second as winter looms, in a location distant from downtown social programs. Is this compassion?

Joey Matthews.